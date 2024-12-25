Ex-NBA Champ Says Caitlin Clark Would Lose Badly to Bronny James in 1-on-1 Hoops
Even after everything she’s won and accomplished, Caitlin Clark still has her haters.
Clark dealt with her share of criticism when entering the WNBA this past year and ended up proving all her detractors wrong after capping off a historic rookie season. The Indiana Fever star will likely only get better from here, equipped with a new, experienced coach in Stephanie White and a team that is coming off a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016.
Despite Clark’s emerging dominance in women’s hoops, she wouldn’t stand a chance against a G-leaguer like Bronny James according to former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague.
Teague, a 12-year vet who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, thinks Clark would get badly beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers rookie in a hypothetical 1-on-1 contest.
“Caitlin would not score a point on Bronny, bro,” Teague said on the Club 520 podcast (at the 3:00 mark in the video). “She might not even get a shot off, bro… He would beat her by 60 (points). He would legit beat her 20-0. Bryce James would beat her 20-0.
“That’s my whole point, he is 10 times more athletic than her. He can do everything better than her. She's a girl, bro… She a hooper, but no, bro, that’s a man.”
Teague also said he thought Clark would only be able to beat “high school kids.”
Teague’s co-hosts pushed back on his take saying they thought Clark could at least take on Division I men’s college hoopers, but Teague remained staunchly in denial.
Clark, who turns 23 in January, recently added one more award to her glittering resume of accolades, which notably include WNBA Rookie of the Year and the NCAA Division I scoring title for men and women. Her No. 22 jersey for Iowa will be retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2.