One Stat Shows How Absurd Caitlin Clark’s Three-Pointers Were in Win vs. Liberty
Caitlin Clark is back to doing Caitlin Clark things.
The Indiana Fever superstar returned from a weeks-long injury hiatus in Saturday afternoon's game against the New York Liberty, and it didn't take long before Clark was firing shots from way downtown.
Clark, who tied her career high with seven three-pointers in the 102-88 win, sank six of nine from beyond the arc in the first half of the game, including three straight three-pointers to close out the first quarter.
Just to put Clark's unlimited range in perspective, all six of her threes in the first half were made from well beyond the WNBA's 3-point line. As Fever play-by-play voice Pat Boylan pointed out, Clark made three 30-foot-plus treys (34, 31, 31) and three 27-foot-plus treys (28, 27, 27). For reference, the 3-point line is 22 feet away.
By this point in her WNBA career, Clark is hardly a stranger to logo threes and rarely hesitates pulling up from spots where no other player would even think about doing so. Though the second-year guard did go through a short dry spell from beyond the arc, Clark clearly has found her groove after her injury and seems poised to continue hitting ridiculous deep threes week after week.
Clark and the Fever (5-5) will host the Connecticut Sun next on Tuesday night.