Fans Rip WNBA for Connecticut Sun's Awful Practice Conditions Ahead of Game 1 vs. Fever
In terms of overall media exposure, attendance and television ratings, the WNBA has made plenty of progress over the last few years. But there's still a long ways to go as the league enters the 2024 playoffs.
That was evident in a photo shared Saturday by The Hartford Courant reporter Emily Adams, who was in attendance for the Connecticut Sun's practice one day before Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Fever.
Adams pointed out that the Sun had to finish their practice on half of a court because they had to share the floor with an event at a local community center gym.
That's not a good look for the Sun, who entered the WNBA in 1999 as the Orlando Miracle and moved to Connecticut in 2003.
Unfortunately, this is nothing new for the Sun to deal with. Connecticut splits time practicing at its home court, Mohegan Sun Arena, and the Mohegan Tribe's community center in Uncasville, Conn. The team has been forced to split gym time with community pick-up games, events and workout classes over the years.
That would never happen in the NBA. And frankly, it shouldn't happen in the W.
Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti did publicly state earlier this summer that the franchise has plans to build a practice facility for the team in the near future.
Fans had plenty of reactions to seeing Connecticut's less-than-ideal practice situation:
The Sun and Fever are scheduled to tip off Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at 3 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut went 3–1 against Indiana this season, although it dropped the most recent matchup 84–80 on Aug. 28.