Six Big Questions for This Year’s WNBA Playoffs
The first round of the WNBA playoffs kicks off Sunday with a full slate of action. (Find the bracket and more information here.) Sports Illustrated writers Emma Baccellieri and Clare Brennan go over some of the major storylines to watch:
Is This Finally the Liberty’s Year?
There are plenty of reasons to like the chances here: Start with the fact that New York boasts the best record in the league and has for almost the entirety of the season. They have not just the highest winning percentage in the WNBA but also the highest average margin of victory. But there are still a few obvious concerns here. While the Liberty handily locked up the No. 1 seed, they did fade a bit down the stretch, and it’s been weeks since they looked like they were playing their best basketball. (Sabrina Ionescu, in particular, has recently been stuck in a cold spell.) And they’ve been continuously vexed by the No. 2 seed Lynx, whose tough defense has been all but impenetrable this year and who could line up as an opponent for the Finals, should both teams advance. (The Liberty were 1–2 against the Lynx in the regular season and posted one more loss to them in the Commissioner’s Cup.) But even with these factors in mind—New York was still the best team in the league this year. This is a group that went to the Finals last year and came back this season with a better defense, a stronger bench and, of course, a chip on their shoulders. A smooth path may not be anywhere near guaranteed for them into October. But this is still the most promising championship outlook for the Liberty in years. — Emma Baccellieri
Which Version of the Aces Will We See?
This is the first time since 2021 that Las Vegas is not entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The season has been surprisingly rocky for the Aces—even with a historically dominant performance by A’ja Wilson. (No risk of fourth-place MVP votes this year.) In the early weeks of the season, Las Vegas was missing Chelsea Gray, but even once she returned from her foot injury, the group sometimes looked uncharacteristically disjointed. The defense could be particularly rough. There was no opportunity to rest during the Olympic break: For the Aces, with four players competing on Team USA, there was no break.
And then Vegas started putting it together. When the calendar turned from August to September, they began looking more like the squad defending back-to-back titles. The Aces finished the season 9–1. (And that one loss came to the No. 1 seed Liberty, in a game played without Wilson, and it was still close.) Las Vegas seems to be getting hot at just the right time. They may be the No. 4 seed—but underrate them at your own risk. — EB
How Far Can Caitlin Clark Take the Fever?
Indiana has come a long way since its hapless opening stretch. Clark, the presumptive Rookie of the Year, has more than adjusted to the W, and she’s forming one of the strongest backcourts in the game alongside Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever have had the best offense in the league since the Olympic break, and while their defense is not exactly a strength, it’s no longer the outright liability it was three months ago. Lexie Hull has come into her own as a starter, Clark has found her chemistry with Aliyah Boston, and Temi Fagbenle and Damiris Dantas offer a fantastic bench presence. Added all together? The Fever have a real chance to be the first team that pulls off a first-round upset in this current playoff format.
But the matchup in front of them is tough. Indiana did beat Connecticut the last time the teams met, on August 28, in a game that saw all five starters score in double figures. Still: This is a very strong Sun team, with one of the best defenses in the league and plenty of playoff experience, too. It seems entirely likely the Fever can steal one game from the Sun. Winning the series on the road? The odds are stacked against them. But with the way they’ve played over the last few weeks, it feels hard to count them out entirely. — EB
Will These Be Diana Taurasi’s Final Games?
A video tribute to Diana Taurasi played in the Footprint Center before the Phoenix Mercury’s final regular-season game against the Seattle Storm. Taurasi’s wife and former teammate Penny Taylor and longtime Mercury teammate Brittney Griner paid homage to the superstar, each starting their remarks with the phrase, “If this is it.” The 42-year-old addressed the Phoenix crowd as well, saying, “If this is the last time, it felt like the first time.” Taurasi may be coy about making an official retirement announcement, but it sure seems like this is her last dance.
After 20 seasons in the league, Taurasi has left no stone unturned, winning three WNBA championships (2007, ’09, ’14) two Finals MVPs (’09, ’14) and one WNBA MVP trophy (’09). It may seem as though the undisputed GOAT has nothing left to prove, but that’s not how Taurasi operates. She and the rest of the Mercury team will enter their first-round matchup against the No. 2-seeded Minnesota Lynx with added motivation to extend Taurasi’s storied career—even if just to force a Game 3 on their home floor. The Mercury star also has a habit of showing up in the big moments, topping the league’s all-time points list for the regular season and the playoffs. Averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season, Taurasi hasn’t taken the foot of the gas just yet. And postseason Taurasi is a whole different mode. Phoenix will need every ounce of menace from DT it can get, facing off against Minnesota, a team that beat the Mercury in two of its three regular-season meetings. It may be a tall task to take a win off the Lynx, but if anyone is capable of going off in must-win scenarios, it’s Taurasi.
If the 2024 playoffs do turn out to be Taurasi’s curtain call, it would be a storybook ending. The GOAT exits stage left just as Clark and the rest of the ground-breaking rookie class take center stage. Taurasi, who helped build the WNBA, retires as the league booms with growth and finally gets the recognition it deserves. If this is it, it's a fitting goodbye for a legend. — Clare Brennan
Are the Lynx real title contenders?
Much has been made about the Las Vegas Aces pulling off a three-peat or the New York Liberty staking its rightful claim atop the league. But it seems the Lynx have been overlooked in the swirling title-contender narratives. Expectations weren’t high for Minnesota heading into the 2024 season, with questions surrounding the team’s frontcourt depth and offensive firepower. That quickly changed, however, as the pieces around star Napheesa Collier came together—including Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride—and the Lynx bolstered its perimeter, leading the league in three-point percentage. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Collier—the team’s anchor—is averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals, putting together an MVP-caliber season.
Cheryl Reeve is another weapon in the Lynx’s arsenal. A seasoned coach capable of getting her rosters to buy in, Reeve has shaped Minnesota into one of the top-ranked defenses in the league. As the saying goes, defense wins championships. And so does Reeve—she has four league titles to her name and brings a wealth of invaluable experience to the postseason.
Another reason for the Lynx to be feared? They play well against top competition, defeating the Liberty in the Commissioners Cup and in two of the teams’ three regular-season meetings. Minnesota also beat the Aces in back-to-back August matchups. Looking like the strongest team heading into the playoffs, perhaps it’s time for Minnesota to be considered not just a championship contender but a title favorite. — CB
Can Connecticut finally get over the postseason hump?
The Connecticut Sun have lost in the semifinals or the Finals of the past five postseasons. Stephanie White’s team is, understandably, desperate to get out of their playoff purgatory. Could this be the year? White joined the Sun in 2023, but Connecticut is built on the chemistry of its core who have played together since ’20. Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones are a dangerous trio and Dijonai Carrington has taken a step forward this season as well. New edition Dara Mabrey, who joined the Sun midseason via a trade with the Chicago Sky, adds a critical three-point threat to the team’s offense too. The Sun’s defense, however, is its bread and butter. Along with Minnesota, Connecticut has one of the top defenses in the league and will look for stops to translate into transition offense. Will that game plan be enough to get Connecticut over the hump?
Thomas & Co. face a tricky first-round matchup against the Indiana Fever. Off the court, Caitlin Clark brings added attention and a fervent fanbase that could chip away at home-court advantage. On the court, Indiana is hitting its stride, turning around a 1–8 start to finishing 20–20. The Fever, however, are young and relatively inexperienced in playoff scenarios, which is in stark contrast to the Sun’s veteran core. Should Connecticut be able to use its playoff wisdom to take out Indiana, the winner of the Lynx-Mercury series awaits. If the Sun wants to end its title drought, it will need to execute on its hard-nosed defensive ethos and fasten the chip on its shoulder into a winning mentality. — CB