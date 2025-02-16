Fever Add Former All-Defensive Team Forward As Franchise Builds Around Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever are gearing up for a breakthrough season in 2025.
The Fever have already added DeWanna Bonner, a six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion, and franchise great Natasha Howard, a two-time All-Star and three-time league champion who began her career in Indiana. On Sunday, they added another valuable defensive piece to their frontcourt with the signing of Brianna Turner.
Turner spent 2024 with the Chicago Sky after playing the first five years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. She served as a role player, averaging 1.2 points and two rebounds in just under 10 minutes per game. She was a two-time first-team WNBA all-defensive player during her time with the Mercury.
Indiana is surrounding young superstar Caitlin Clark with significant talent entering her second season, bolstering the team's capabilities on defense and adding veterans with championship experience in the league.
At the press conference to introduce Bonner, Clark expressed her excitement about the Fever's busy offseason.
“They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships,” Clark said. “I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room."