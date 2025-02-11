Caitlin Clark Says Fever's Set of Offseason Acquisitions 'Exactly What We Needed'
In 2024, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA set the basketball world on fire from a cultural standpoint.
Unfortunately, a youthful Fever team had a tough time rising to that occasion on the court. They finished 20-20, but were swept out of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun. It was a season that spurred Indiana to an aggressive offseason—an approach that has impressed Clark.
"This is the franchise of all women's sports, I say, no matter what sport it is," she said via the AP's Michael Marot. "They see the type of crowds we get, the excitement we're generating not only in Indiana but all across the country."
Clark spoke at a press conference introducing forward and guard DeWanna Bonner—a six-time All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury and Sun who said she "(didn't) know if I’ve ever been in front of this many media people."
In addition to Bonner, the Fever signed a two-time All-Star in forward Natasha Howard; Howard began her career with Indiana from 2014 to '15.
“They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships,” Clark said. “I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room."