SI

Caitlin Clark Says Fever's Set of Offseason Acquisitions 'Exactly What We Needed'

Indiana has worked prolifically to upgrade its roster.

Patrick Andres

Caitlin Clark before the Fever's 84–80 win over the Sun on Aug. 28, 2024.
Caitlin Clark before the Fever's 84–80 win over the Sun on Aug. 28, 2024. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2024, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA set the basketball world on fire from a cultural standpoint.

Unfortunately, a youthful Fever team had a tough time rising to that occasion on the court. They finished 20-20, but were swept out of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun. It was a season that spurred Indiana to an aggressive offseason—an approach that has impressed Clark.

"This is the franchise of all women's sports, I say, no matter what sport it is," she said via the AP's Michael Marot. "They see the type of crowds we get, the excitement we're generating not only in Indiana but all across the country."

Clark spoke at a press conference introducing forward and guard DeWanna Bonner—a six-time All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury and Sun who said she "(didn't) know if I’ve ever been in front of this many media people."

In addition to Bonner, the Fever signed a two-time All-Star in forward Natasha Howard; Howard began her career with Indiana from 2014 to '15.

“They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships,” Clark said. “I think it’s exactly what we needed in our locker room."

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA