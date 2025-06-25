Fever Coach Addresses Team's Reported Split With DeWanna Bonner
The Indiana Fever found themselves at the center of drama yet again this season after a report emerged detailing veteran DeWanna Bonner's desire to leave the team.
Bonner, 37, joined the Fever on a one-year deal during free agency and played in nine games to start the 2024-25 campaign. However, she sat out of the Fever's last four games due to personal reasons and has "no interest" in returning to play for Indiana, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.
Fever coach Stephanie White briefly addressed Bonner's reported split with the team before Tuesday night's road matchup against the Seattle Storm.
"I haven’t had a lot of conversations with [Bonner] recently, really focused on the team we have right here and what we need to do to position ourselves to win," White said.
The Fever are 6-7 on the year and have dropped their last two games, even with star Caitlin Clark healthy and back in the lineup.
Losing Bonner, a two-time WNBA champ and 16-year vet, deals a mildly painful blow to the Fever, who had brought her in for a much-needed boost of experience and leadership amid the franchise's championship-contending hopes ahead of Clark's second season. But ultimately, it seems as though the two weren't a good fit for each other, and Bonner appears set to leave an organization she called home for only a handful of months.