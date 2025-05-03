Fever Coach Praises Caitlin Clark's Impact Even While Sidelined Due to Injury
Caitlin Clark might not have played in the Indiana Fever's opening preseason game because of a lower leg injury, but did not stop her from making an impact during the team's 79-74 overtime win over the Washington Mystics.
From energizing the crowd to cheering on the Fever and even appearing to coach up her teammates, Clark's injury could not prevent her from contributing to her team. Though Clark is rightfully recognized for her outstanding play much of the time, her leadership shined as she was sidelined from Saturday's game.
Fever coach Stephanie White praised Clark after the game, particularly for her communication both with teammates and coaches.
"First of all, her communication was outstanding," White told the media. "Seeing different things on the floor and being able to communicate that in huddle. I heard a lot of different voices, but when you're not playing, it gives you a different perspective and I felt like she did a really good job of that with her teammates and she did a really good job of that with us in the coaching staff. Just different things that she's seeing, different pointers for us in terms of even communication style. I thought she was really engaged."
White added that she felt at one point during the game Clark wanted to get in uniform and go play, but that of course didn't happen due to her injury. White did not rule out Clark for the Fever's second preseason game on Sunday, a matchup against the Brazilian national team at Clark's alma mater of Iowa.