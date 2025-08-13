Fever Coach Ripped Referees Over 'Double Standard' After Failed Comeback vs. Wings
The Fever suffered a narrow loss on Tuesday night as the banged-up Indiana squad mounted a furious comeback against the Wings that ultimately came up short. Still without Caitlin Clark and injuries around the roster piling up it was an admirable effort— but head coach Stephanie White was not happy with how the game was officiated. At all.
Speaking to media during her postgame press conference, White ripped the referees for the "double standard" she believes her players suffer from in terms of the physicality allowed. Specifically she feels Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are not dealt a fair hand.
"I think it was a physical game. I think there's a double standard in how people get their calls," White said. "I think Kelsey Mitchell, No. 1, is held or chucked on every freaking possession and never gets a call off the ball. I think Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player in the league. She never gets a call. There's a double standard there, certainly. But, again, if it's going to be physical and you're going to allow us to be physical then allow both teams to be physical. If you're going to call the holds and you're going to call the chucks, then call it both ways.
"I think we've been pretty consistent in what we're asking for. I didn't feel like it was consistent, especially for those two. I think you could call a foul every time down the floor for those two."
It is not the first time White has sounded off on the refs this season. Her frustration bubbling over may have something to do with how the game ended, too; the Fever had two chances in the last 12 seconds to get a good shot off to win the game and failed on both occasions.
The Fever are now 18-15, good for sixth in the WNBA standings.