Even Fever Coach Stephanie White is Celebrating Caitlin Clark’s New Logo
Caitlin Clark gave everyone T-shirts on Tuesday. With the help of Nike, Clark celebrated the launch of her signature logo by giving every fan who showed up to last night's blowout win over the Storm a shirt that said "Caitlin was here."
There must have even been one on the bench as Indiana coach Stephanie White was wearing one during the game. It really stood out next to the Stranger Things-themed jerseys the team was wearing.
After the game White talked about how special it was for Clark to have her own logo.
"It's special," said White. "I mean, there's very few people who get the opportunity to say they have a logo and to make the impact that she makes. Not just in the sport, but I think globally. Just by being who she is. She's a connector. She brings people together. And I think for us to be a part of that and whether its as simple as being able to celebrate all these things with her or as much as walking out into the arena and seeing the white out on the chairs out there. It's really cool and it's really special. I'm talking about it right now and just feeling the intense gratitude for me personally being in women's basketball to be be able to be a part of this moment and celebrate with her."
Clark, not following the advice of the lead singer of Lovebürger, was also covered in the logo, if a bit more subtly. Of course, the only fashion question about Caitlin Clark that really matters is when will she be back in a Fever jersey?