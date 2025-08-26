Caitlin Clark Found Subtle Way to Wear Her New Signature Logo in Cool Pregame Outfit
Caitlin Clark is already showing off her new Nike logo.
On Monday, the Indiana Fever star revealed the signature logo Nike had created for her that will be attached to her signature line coming in 2026. Clark followed that up by wearing a pregame outfit that featured the logo prominently.
The Fever posted a video with Clark showing off all the parts of her outfit that had the logo.
And some stills from her walk-in.
Clark's debut shoe is expected to launch in the spring of 2026. She signed an eight-year, $28 million sponsorship deal with Nike in April 2024, so Nike has taken its time crafting the shoe.
The Fever have been without Clark for weeks as she works her way back from a right groin injury. She hasn't played or practiced since July 15, but she did participate in Indiana's warmups and did some drills on Sunday. She did not return to practice fully, however.
Clark has only played in 13 games this season and is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.