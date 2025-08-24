Fever Found Sweet Way to Honor Sophie Cunningham After Her Knee Surgery
Sophie Cunningham's first season with the Fever ended abruptly and painfully earlier this month when the veteran guard suffered a MCL tear in her right knee. Since then, however, Cunningham has had plenty of reasons to smile, including one sweet tribute from Indiana ahead of the team's matchup against the Lynx on Sunday afternoon.
Cunningham underwent surgery last Friday, sharing a happy selfie of herself on a hospital bed ahead of the operation. A few days later, the Fever made sure Cunningham was with the team in spirit during practice before Sunday's game. The players all participated in a routine halfcourt shot contest, and Fever assistant coach Karima Christmas-Kelly filled in on Cunningham's behalf.
She ended up sinking her halfcourt shot, eliciting overjoyed and elated reactions from the rest of the Fever.
"Shoutout Sophie!" Caitlin Clark said as she celebrated with Christmas-Kelly.
You can't draw it up any better than that.
With Clark, Cunningham and a handful of players still injured, the down-on-luck Fever (19-17) will look to get back to winning ways after dropping five of their last seven games. Tip-off against the Lynx is 7 p.m. ET at Target Center.