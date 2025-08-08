SI

Fever Lose Sydney Colson to Non-Contact Injury vs. Mercury

Colson had just enetered the game when she grabbed a rebound and came down awkwardly.

Stephen Douglas

Sydney Colson suffered a knee injury and had to be helped off the court.
Sydney Colson suffered a non-contact knee injury during the Fever's game against the Mercury on Thursday night. Colson ran into the corner to corral a long rebound late in the first quarter. She jumped to grab the ball and when she came down her left knee buckled

Colson, who had just entered the game a minute earlier, went to the ground grabbing her knee in front of the Indiana bench. Teammates quickly surrounded her. She was eventually helped up and helped off the court without putting any weight on her leg.

She was quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Colson 10-year veteran who has played on two championship teams, had appeared in all 29 games for Indiana this season averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds a game. She had started a career-high six games for Indiana this season.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

