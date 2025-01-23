Fever Post Mesmerizing Three-Minute Video of Caitlin Clark Draining Threes on Her Birthday
There are no days off for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, even on her birthday. She worked out with the Fever on her 23rd birthday Wednesday, which the full staff made sure to celebrate.
Clark was still locked in on her special day, though, as the Fever posted a video of her making three-pointer after three-pointer over the short span of three minutes. She took 54 total shots from different locations around the perimeter and made a whopping 50 of them.
Sure, it was just practice and each shot was unguarded, but that's an incredible 92.6%. She took 54 shots and only missed four.
Clark can certainly pull up from anywhere, as her patented logo threes are just about an expectation each time she hits the court. To have that range, you can only imagine the amount of shots she puts up on a daily basis. And as the Fever showed us, her shooting drills look like a video game.
Clark had a busy birthday Wednesday. Outside of the gym, Clark's foundation teamed up with Scholastic's national literacy program to donate 22,000 books to under-resourced schools in Iowa and Indiana.