Fever Pull Off Huge Upset, Beat Dream in Game 3 to Advance in WNBA Playoffs
The Fever, without Caitlin Clark and a number of other key players, pulled off a big upset in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Thursday night. Indiana, the No. 6 seed, lost the first game of the series but forced a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Atlanta and staged a late comeback to eliminate the No. 3 seed.
The Dream led by five points in the final minutes, but the Fever closed on a 7-0 run. Aliyah Boston scored the go-ahead basket in the final seconds when Odyssey Sims found her down low on a broken play. Under the circumstances, it was a tremendous find and ended up being her team-leading eighth assist of the night.
Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 24 points, and all five starters scored in double-figures. Lexie Hull finished with 10 points and two steals, including the one that pretty much clinched the win on the Dream's next-to-last possession.
For the Dream, Jordin Canada had 18 points and 10 assists while Allisha Gray had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
The Dream finished the regular season 30-14, tied for the second-best record in the league with the Aces.
The Fever will now move on to face the winner of the Las Vegas-Seattle series.