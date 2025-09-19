SI

Fever Pull Off Huge Upset, Beat Dream in Game 3 to Advance in WNBA Playoffs

Stephen Douglas

The Fever upset the Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
The Fever upset the Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. / Photo by Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images
The Fever, without Caitlin Clark and a number of other key players, pulled off a big upset in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Thursday night. Indiana, the No. 6 seed, lost the first game of the series but forced a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Atlanta and staged a late comeback to eliminate the No. 3 seed.

The Dream led by five points in the final minutes, but the Fever closed on a 7-0 run. Aliyah Boston scored the go-ahead basket in the final seconds when Odyssey Sims found her down low on a broken play. Under the circumstances, it was a tremendous find and ended up being her team-leading eighth assist of the night.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 24 points, and all five starters scored in double-figures. Lexie Hull finished with 10 points and two steals, including the one that pretty much clinched the win on the Dream's next-to-last possession.

For the Dream, Jordin Canada had 18 points and 10 assists while Allisha Gray had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Dream finished the regular season 30-14, tied for the second-best record in the league with the Aces.

The Fever will now move on to face the winner of the Las Vegas-Seattle series.

