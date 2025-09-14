Why Caitlin Clark Isn't Playing in the WNBA Playoffs This Year
The Fever will begin play in the 2025 WNBA postseason on Sunday, but they will be without Caitlin Clark as they pursue the franchise's second championship title. The Fever, who claimed the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, will face the Mercury in the first round of the tournament.
Clark has been dealing with injuries throughout her sophomore campaign, and announced on social media earlier this month that she officially will miss the rest of the season, including the playoffs.
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark wrote on her X account. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty."
Caitlin Clark Injury Timeline
Following a historic rookie season that saw Caitlin Clark lead the WNBA in assists, become an All-Star and make All-WNBA first team, Clark went to work in the offseason to get stronger before her second season. After leading the Fever back to the postseason as a rookie, Clark was ready to build off that initial success as a pro. Instead, she missed significant time due to injury for the first time in her college or professional career.
Clark's season became hindered by injuries before it could even begin. Clark missed the Fever's first preseason game with a left quad injury, but was ready to play in their next preseason game and the season opener. After the first four games of the season, Clark then endured a separate quad strain which caused her to miss multiple weeks.
Not long after Clark's return from the quad injury, she suffered a groin injury in late June. She tried returning in early July, but re-injured her groin while facing the Sun on July 15. Additionally, Clark suffered a mild bone bruise to her left ankle on Aug. 7. She has not played since July 15.
Until this month, the Fever left the door open for Clark to possibly return. However, between the challenges of ramping up to play at game speed and prioritizing her longterm health, Clark was unable to get back to the court this season.
Fever's Bad Injury Luck
Outside of Clark, the Fever have had bad luck regarding injuries as a whole this season. Fever forward Chloe Bibby and guards Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham are also out with season-ending injuries that have left Indiana scraping for depth.
In the absence of these players, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard have all stepped up significantly for the Fever, and are the team's three leading scorers. Indiana will have to rely on them heavily as the playoffs get underway.