Fever Sign Veteran Guard Odyssey Sims With Hardship Roster Spot
The Fever had only nine active players for Saturday night's contest with the Sky.
The Indiana Fever are signing veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced on Sunday.
The addition of Sims comes thanks to injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Indiana only suited up nine active players for Saturday night's 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky, so corresponding roster moves were certainly on the horizon.
The 33-year-old Sims is a 12-year NBA veteran who has been a free agent since her release earlier this season by the Los Angeles Sparks. She has played 12 games this season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds on 41.7% shooting.
