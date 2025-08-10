SI

Fever Sign Veteran Guard Odyssey Sims With Hardship Roster Spot

The Fever had only nine active players for Saturday night's contest with the Sky.

Mike McDaniel

The Fever are signing veteran guard Odyssey Sims.
The Fever are signing veteran guard Odyssey Sims. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever are signing veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced on Sunday.

The addition of Sims comes thanks to injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Indiana only suited up nine active players for Saturday night's 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky, so corresponding roster moves were certainly on the horizon.

The 33-year-old Sims is a 12-year NBA veteran who has been a free agent since her release earlier this season by the Los Angeles Sparks. She has played 12 games this season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds on 41.7% shooting.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA