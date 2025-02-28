Fever-Sky 2025 Matchups Moved to Larger Chicago Venue to Hold Over 20,000 Fans
After the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky matchups became some of the most watched WNBA games ever last season, partially due to the stardom of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the Sky decided to move the 2025 matchups to the United Center instead of their home at Wintrust Arena.
Clark pushed for the games to be moved to the United Center after a matchup last year, and now that wish has come true.
These two games will be the first WNBA matchups played at the United Center in history. The arena, which is home to the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, seats almost 21,000 fans when sold out. Wintrust Arena holds 10,400 fans.
“Given the explosive growth in the WNBA, we now have a first-ever opportunity to invite more fans to experience this matchup at a larger venue of the United Center,” Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said, via a press release. “Chicago Sky fans have consistently shown up for the team and the city, and we want to reward their passion and dedication by bringing this excitement to an expanded capacity. We know Skytown will help us create a special environment at the United Center this summer.”
It's possible the games at United Center could become the highest-attended WNBA games in decades. The Washington Mystics hosted 20,711 fans when playing the Fever last year at Capital One Arena, and they plan to play four games there this upcoming season.
The WNBA attendance record is set at over 22,000 fans from the Finals games in 2000 held at the old Palace of Auburn Hills.
The first Sky-Fever game will take place on Saturday, June 7, while the second game was moved to Sunday, July 27.