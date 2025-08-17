Fever's Stephanie White Broke Down in Tears During Emotional Postgame Speech
The Fever secured an arduous and emotional comeback victory over the Sun on Sunday, picking up their 19th victory of the season in overtime, 99–93. Head coach Stephanie White couldn't help but get emotional during her postgame address in the locker room in which she praised the team's relentless effort throughout the game.
White broke down in tears while speaking to her team after they erased a 48–29 halftime deficit and came back to win, praising their resilience and ability to stick together when times get tough.
"I'm so proud of you guys. I know that sometimes it sounds like just f––ing words when we talk about being resilient. But it's not, man. It's how we live. It's how y'all live. It's a tribute to you, your connectedness, your togetherness, your toughness, your mindset, your never f––ing give up gritty attitudes. That's what it takes. That's what it takes. And we will never, never be counted out, because that s–– is worth f––ing gold. That s–– is worth f––ing gold," White said while fighting back tears.
It's immediately clear just how strong the relationship is between White and her players in her first year back as the coach of the Fever.
Trailing by 15 when last in the locker room at halftime, the team made good on whatever instructions they received from White during the intermission and put together an impressive come-from-behind win as they continue to battle for a spot in the playoffs.
Kelsey Mitchell carried the load for Indiana, scoring a game-high 38 points and draining five threes. She had 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as she willed her team to a win.