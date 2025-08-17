Fever Coach Saluted Kelsey Mitchell's Late Heroics in OT Win vs. Sun
The Fever were down some key players during Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark remains out with a groin injury, and Sophie Cunningham went down with a leg injury during the game.
Fortunately for Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell stepped up when her team needed her the most.
The Fever were able to secure a 99–93 overtime win over the Sun on Sunday, improving to 19-16 on the season. Mitchell led all scorers in the game with 38 points, as she took over and guided Indiana to a win.
After the game, coach Stephanie White spoke highly of Mitchell's performance, acknowledging just how crucial her efforts were towards Indiana's win.
"I'm speechless really," White said of Mitchell. "She put us on her back."
Of Mitchell's 38 points, 20 came between the fourth quarter and overtime. During the overtime period, the 29-year-old scored the Fever's first 10 points, including back-to-back threes that helped them gain a lead which they would not surrender.
It was a huge game for the three-time WNBA All-Star, and she received some well-deserved recognition from her coach in the aftermath.