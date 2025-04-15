Geno Auriemma Gives One Piece of Simple Advice for Paige Bueckers's New Coach
Geno Auriemma had some advice for his star player's new coach.
On Monday night, UConn guard Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, with the Dallas Wings securing her services. After she was taken, her Auriemma joined ESPN's draft coverage and was asked what advice he'd give Buckers's new coach Chris Koclanes. He had a simple answer.
"Pretend that everything's O.K.," Auriemma said.
"Be ready for her to challenge you, and you should challenge her," he continued. "She's gonna be a risk taker, and you're gonna have to live with some of the risks because most times they actually pay off. And that at the end of the day, just keep in mind she wants to win as much as you do, and she'll spend more time in the gym than you do. So, it's a home run for both of them."
That's a great summary of one of the best players he's ever coached.