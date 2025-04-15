Hailey Van Lith Hilariously Roasted Herself for Her Weird Look in WNBA Draft Photo
One of the most intriguing storylines at the WNBA draft Monday night followed former TCU guard Hailey Van Lith, who reunited with ex-teammate Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky.
Van Lith was selected by the Sky as the No. 11 pick, joining Reese years after the two played together at LSU in the 2023-24 season. Van Lith seemed excited about the opportunity to play with Reese again, and the feeling was apparently mutual.
Prior to Van Lith's big draft moment, however, there was a viral photo making the rounds on social media that showed, er, the darker side of the star guard.
Van Lith joined the rest of the 16 WNBA draft invitees for a group photo at the top of the Empire State Building during some pre-draft festivities in NYC, and she had an extremely sour expression on her face. Some pointed out that it looked like she was pouting or throwing a tantrum.
The photo was brought to Van Lith's attention on draft night, and she had a hilarious response.
"I don't even remember doing that, so that's a red flag," Van Lith said.
Hopefully, that's not the picture Van Lith gets remembered by in the 2025 WNBA draft. She'll have lots of opportunities to improve her image when the Sky takes on the Indiana Fever for the first game of the season on May 17.