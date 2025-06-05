SI

How Caitlin Clark’s Popularity Led to the Indiana Fever Being Audited

The WNBA's biggest star has taken things to a whole 'nother level.

Mike Kadlick

Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark. / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has affected women's basketball in more ways than one. Not only has attendance at games skyrocketed since she was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, but the league's overall valuation is soaring—so much so that her own team has been audited.

Yes, you read that correctly. In a recent episode of The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Travonne Edwards—formerly of The Athletic and currently a strategist for JD Finish Line in Indianapolis—shared that the Fever have sold so much merchandise that they hit their team quota in the store "to the point where they got audited."

Edwards also mentioned that a new Kobe Bryant sneaker featuring Clark's colorway is on the horizon, and it's already listed for sale at $5,000.

So yeah, the Caitlin Clark effect is real.

The Fever are 3-4 to start the 2025 season as Clark remains sidelined with a quad injury. They return to the floor on Saturday, sans their biggest star, to take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

