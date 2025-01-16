SI

Indiana Fever to Build Massive State-of-the-Art Performance Center

The new dedicated practice facility for the Fever is set to open in 2027.

Mike McDaniel

The Indiana Fever will have a new dedicated practice facility which is set to open in 2027.
The Indiana Fever will have a new dedicated practice facility which is set to open in 2027. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever announced plans to open a new, state-of-the-art dedicated practice facility for the franchise that is set to open in 2027, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced on Thursday morning.

The new $78 million facility will be 108,000 square feet and will be within walking distance from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where both the Pacers and Fever play their home games.

"For us this represents another level of commitment and ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to compete," Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a release. This is an opportunity to showcase our investment in women and women's sports. We've outgrown our current space; we know the footprint of the league is going to grow and we want to stay relevant and ahead of the curve."

The performance center will be the fifth to be completed in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury all have their own facilities currently, and the Chicago Sky have one that is still under construction. Performance centers for WNBA franchises are becoming increasingly more common, especially given the boom in popularity and revenue for the league over the last few seasons.

For the Fever in particular, they have Caitlin Clark to thank for that. Clark is a huge draw for the Fever franchise, as fans pack into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the phenom play.

And now Clark and her teammates will be able to enjoy one of the best performance centers the league has to offer come 2027.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA