Indiana Fever to Build Massive State-of-the-Art Performance Center
The Indiana Fever announced plans to open a new, state-of-the-art dedicated practice facility for the franchise that is set to open in 2027, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced on Thursday morning.
The new $78 million facility will be 108,000 square feet and will be within walking distance from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where both the Pacers and Fever play their home games.
"For us this represents another level of commitment and ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to compete," Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a release. This is an opportunity to showcase our investment in women and women's sports. We've outgrown our current space; we know the footprint of the league is going to grow and we want to stay relevant and ahead of the curve."
The performance center will be the fifth to be completed in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury all have their own facilities currently, and the Chicago Sky have one that is still under construction. Performance centers for WNBA franchises are becoming increasingly more common, especially given the boom in popularity and revenue for the league over the last few seasons.
For the Fever in particular, they have Caitlin Clark to thank for that. Clark is a huge draw for the Fever franchise, as fans pack into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the phenom play.
And now Clark and her teammates will be able to enjoy one of the best performance centers the league has to offer come 2027.