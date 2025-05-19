Indiana Fever Become First WNBA Team to Hit This Social Media Milestone
The Indiana Fever have become one of the most popular WNBA teams since Caitlin Clark was drafted No. 1 overall in 2024.
The Fever continue to break WNBA records with Clark at the forefront. For instance, 41 of the Fever's 44 games this season will be nationally televised—a record. Fans want to watch the Fever on television, and it seems that they're really interested in following the team on social media, too.
The Fever officially hit one million Facebook followers on Monday, becoming the first WNBA team to hit this many followers on any social media platform—that's huge.
On Instagram, the Fever currently have the most followers for any team in the league with about 700,000. It's possible they'll eventually become the first team to hit one million on Instagram, too.
We'll see how much the WNBA teams' followings grow during the 2025 season, which is once again expected to bring in record numbers of fans for viewing and attendance.