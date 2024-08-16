Kahleah Cooper's Awesome Performance vs. Sky Was Prefaced by Callback Pregame Fit
The WNBA returned to action on Thursday night, and Kahleah Copper was ready for some revenge on her former team, the Chicago Sky.
Copper's Phoenix Mercury traveled to Chicago for the first time since the guard was traded in February after she spent the last seven seasons with the Sky.
When arriving at Wintrust Arena before the game, Copper sported her old Sky jersey over her pregame outfit. She walked in with a purpose of beating her former team, and the Mercury did just that.
Copper was dominant in the matchup, posting 29 points, two rebounds and three assists in the Mercury's 85–65 win. In the first quarter alone, Copper scored 13 points.
The Sky played a tribute video for Copper before the game, earning her a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.
After the game, Copper tweeted out "Chicago, I love y’all," with a heart emoji.
However, Copper was dealt a technical foul in the third quarter after she kicked a basketball and it hit the referee. Copper was frustrated in the moment by Sky's Diamond DeShields fouling.