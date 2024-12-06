Kate Martin Among Players Golden State Valkyries Will Land in WNBA Expansion Draft
The Golden State Valkyries reportedly have picked their first two players in franchise history.
The Athletic reported Friday that Golden State will be selecting Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin and New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton in the 2024 WNBA expansion draft that is set to begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
In the expansion draft, each of the 12 current WNBA franchises are allowed to protect six players on their roster. The Valkyries are choosing one unprotected player from each team, including those on the active roster, a team's international rights list or a player whose draft rights a team has rights to.
Martin was a popular player through five collegiate seasons at Iowa while starring alongside Caitlin Clark. Martin attended the 2024 WNBA draft in New York City to support Clark, who went No. 1 to the Indiana Fever, and ended up getting drafted herself by the Aces with the No. 18 pick.
In 34 appearances as a rookie, Martin averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest. Her role decreased throughout the season as the deep and talented Aces got healthier, as she only played double-digit minutes three times in the final 15 regular-season games and was on the floor for just three minutes in the playoffs.
The Aces protected their star foursome of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray in the expansion draft but did not choose to protect Martin with one of their final two spots.
Thornton, on the other hand, is a 32-year-old veteran who helped the Liberty win the first WNBA title in franchise history this fall. In 40 games this season, Thornton averaged 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game.
In addition to the expansion draft, the Valkyries are able to construct their roster through free agency, trades and the 2025 WNBA draft, where they will select No. 5 in the first round.