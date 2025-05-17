SI

Kelsey Plum Credits A'ja Wilson for Historic Performance in Stunner vs. Valkyries

Plum's Sparks debut made multiple pieces of history.

Josh Wilson

Plum looks ready to be a go-to star.
Plum looks ready to be a go-to star. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the opening game of the season, Kelsey Plum set her and the LA Sparks' pace. If the first game is any indication, the Sparks are going to make some noise this year.

Plum ended with a statline of 37 points, two rebounds, six assists, and five steals, setting a record for the first WNBA player to log at least 35 points, five assists and five steals in a game, according to ESPN. She also set a record for individual points by a player in a team's opening game of the season, previously 34, according to Stathead. Plum also played all 40 minutes, notably the goal she wanted to reach with her offseason training program.

She played spoiler to the Golden State Valkyries' big night.

Part of what motivated Plum's performance was her years playing alongside A'ja Wilson while on the Las Vegas Aces. She spent her entire career until this season with the Aces/Stars franchise, and all but her rookie season was spent alongside Wilson.

"I have spent a lot of time learning, particularly from A'ja," Plum said, as written in Kendra Andrews's gamer for ESPN. "Watching her pick her spots and just being intentional about when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive. I don't think I did a tremendous job balancing, but I'll continue to get better."

Wilson has won three MVP awards as the primary star on two title-winning Aces teams. Plum, skilled in her own right, took a complementary role in some of the Aces' best seasons, including coming off the bench in 2021 and earning the Sixth Woman of the Year award.

Now, Plum appears ready to step into a star role of her own with the Sparks. L.A. hasn't been to the playoffs in four years, in desperate need of a shot in the arm.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/WNBA