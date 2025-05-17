Kelsey Plum Credits A'ja Wilson for Historic Performance in Stunner vs. Valkyries
In the opening game of the season, Kelsey Plum set her and the LA Sparks' pace. If the first game is any indication, the Sparks are going to make some noise this year.
Plum ended with a statline of 37 points, two rebounds, six assists, and five steals, setting a record for the first WNBA player to log at least 35 points, five assists and five steals in a game, according to ESPN. She also set a record for individual points by a player in a team's opening game of the season, previously 34, according to Stathead. Plum also played all 40 minutes, notably the goal she wanted to reach with her offseason training program.
She played spoiler to the Golden State Valkyries' big night.
Part of what motivated Plum's performance was her years playing alongside A'ja Wilson while on the Las Vegas Aces. She spent her entire career until this season with the Aces/Stars franchise, and all but her rookie season was spent alongside Wilson.
"I have spent a lot of time learning, particularly from A'ja," Plum said, as written in Kendra Andrews's gamer for ESPN. "Watching her pick her spots and just being intentional about when to be aggressive, when not to be aggressive. I don't think I did a tremendous job balancing, but I'll continue to get better."
Wilson has won three MVP awards as the primary star on two title-winning Aces teams. Plum, skilled in her own right, took a complementary role in some of the Aces' best seasons, including coming off the bench in 2021 and earning the Sixth Woman of the Year award.
Now, Plum appears ready to step into a star role of her own with the Sparks. L.A. hasn't been to the playoffs in four years, in desperate need of a shot in the arm.