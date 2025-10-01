SI

Kelsey Plum Joins Unrivaled for Second Season After Opting Out Last Year

The Sparks guard is ready to join the 3x3 league.

Madison Williams

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum will join Unrivaled in its second season.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kelsey Plum will join Unrivaled for the league's second season after opting out of the inaugural season. The two-time WNBA champion originally signed up to join Unrivaled last year, but chose not to participate as she was in need of personal rest.

This year, though, she's ready to join the 3x3 league.

“Last year wasn’t the time for me to play, I just needed to rest, just really reset,” Plum said, via The Athletic. “I’m in a different place in my life now and I’m just really excited to go out to Miami and ball out.”

This will be Plum's first offseason competing in basketball since 2022 as she stopped playing overseas then. She last competed professionally in 3x3 at the Tokyo Olympics when her team won the gold medal.

"Three-on-three is fun, you can’t hide," Plum said. "In my experience in the Olympics and stuff, I really enjoy just going matchup-to-matchup, so for me it’s very exciting.”

Plum had a busy offseason despite not joining Unrivaled last year. She was traded to the Sparks and left the only team she had ever known, the Aces (previously the San Antonio Stars). During her first season in Los Angeles, Plum averaged 19.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

