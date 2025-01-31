Kelsey Plum Pens Heartfelt Farewell to Las Vegas After Trade to Sparks
As basketball fans wait for the NBA trade deadline to heat up, the deals in the WNBA have already been flying ahead of the start of their season.
Along with center Brittney Griner’s move from the Phoenix Mercury to the Atlanta Dream, the biggest move of the WNBA offseason was a three-team deal that sent guard Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces and guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Plum, who has been with the Aces since their relocation and rebranding from the San Antonio Stars, posted a heartfelt farewell message on Instagram—paying tribute to the time she spent with the franchise.
“It’s been an incredible journey to be a part of the Aces organization, and Vegas will always hold a special place in my heart,” Plum wrote.
“Vegas is much more than the strip. It is a community of incredible people that have a real zest for life, and it is a true basketball town. The support and loyalty the city has for the Aces is incredible, and I’m so grateful that I got the chance to experience that love.”
Plum and Las Vegas won back-to-back titles in 2022 and ‘23, with the franchise quickly establishing itself as one of the best in the WNBA.
Now in Los Angeles, Plum will have the chance to team up with up-and-coming star forward Cameron Brink as the Sparks look to make a run at the title for the first time since 2016.