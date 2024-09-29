Kelsey Plum Got Into It With Spike Lee During Aces’ Game 1 Loss vs. Liberty
The New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87–77 in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals series on Sunday. Breanna Stewart scored 34 points on 19 field-goal attempts in a matchup of teams that feature the last five league MVP's.
A'ja Wilson, who was MVP in '20, '22 and '24, scored 21 in the loss. Meanwhile, Jonquel Jones, the '21 MVP, had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Liberty's win.
One of the players who doesn't have an MVP, Kelsey Plum, still left an impression on the home crowd, leading the Aces in scoring with 24 points and exchanging words with Spike Lee, who sat courtside in a Sabrina Ionescu jersey.
This is usually treatment reserved for NBA players tormenting the Knicks. That's the kind of respect that two-time WNBA champions command.
Lest you think it's something personal, the pair greeted each other before the game.
The teams play again on Tuesday.