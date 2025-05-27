WNBA Shares Findings of Investigation Into Alleged Racist Fan Behavior During Sky-Fever
The WNBA has announced the findings of its investigation into alleged racist fan behavior during the Indiana Fever's matchup with the Chicago Sky from May 17. The league did not find anything that substantiated the accusations of racist comments being hurled in the direction of Sky star Angel Reese.
The WNBA's full statement is below.
The WNBA today issued the following statement regarding Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game on May 17, 2025.
"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game.
"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.
"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."
During a contentious matchup between the two teams, Fever star Caitlin Clark wound up in a confrontation with Reese after a hard foul. After the game, the WNBA announced it was looking into allegations of racial comments from the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever released a statement fully supporting the investigation.
After the WNBA announced the findings of its investigation, the Fever responded to the news in a release.
In response to the WNBA's recently concluded investiation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines has issued the following statement:
"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball."