Lexie Hull Told Comical Story About Caitlin Clark, Christie Sides at Fever Practice

The ex-Indiana boss coached the WNBA Rookie of the Year for just one season.

In the wake of Christie Sides’s firing, the Indiana Fever are looking to appoint their next head coach to help lead the team to (ideally) many more WNBA playoff appearances to come. 

As speculation surrounding the Fever’s coaching vacancy continues to mount, Fever guard Lexie Hull recently shared a funny story between Sides and guard Caitlin Clark that happened this past season. Some fans may try to read between the lines and think the story reveals simmering animosity between the ex-Indiana coach and Clark, but it appears to serve more as a harmless—and hilarious—memory for the team.

Hull was asked on The Ringer WNBA Show podcast on Wednesday whether she had a favorite practice story about Clark. She was quick in her response:

“There was one game, one practice, Christie turns on loud music, because I can’t remember where we were going, but we knew the arena was going to be loud,” Hull said. “And so she turns on this loud, loud music, and Caitlin screams. She’s like, ‘Can someone turn it off? It’s giving me a migraine!’ And everyone’s like, what? And Christie reacted and said, ‘What did you say?’ And (Clark) repeated it.

“And all of us were just-we were all dying because if someone, if I would have said that, if anyone on our team would have said that and then been asked, ‘What did you say?’ and you repeat it, like no one else is repeating it. But she did.”

Clark played under Sides for just one season, but it sure was a memorable one. The Fever superstar set numerous records en route to winning WNBA Rookie of the Year and helping Indiana reach the postseason for the first time in eight years.

Clark will now enter year two in the league with a new head coach by her side, with former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White being the top rumored candidate for the job.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

