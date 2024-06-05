Lonzo Ball Defends Angel Reese After Her First Career Ejection
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was ejected for the first time in her career Tuesday night during the team's 88–75 loss to the New York Liberty.
Lonzo Ball saw the play unfold from his seat at Wintrust Arena and posted to social media shortly after the ejection to support the 22-year-old rookie.
He even vowed to pay for the $400 fine she will face in the coming days — $200 for each technical foul. Reese appreciated the words of support.
Reese was ejected with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter after an exchange with referee Charles Watson that led to two technical fouls. After the game, lead official Maj Forsberg told the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe that Reese was given her first tech for "disrespectfully addressing" the official and the second tech for waving off the referee.
The $400 fine marks Reese's second financial penalty she has faced this season. Reese was fined $1,000 this past weekend for not speaking to the media after the Sky's 71–70 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
Reese registered 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes before getting ejected, notching her second double-double through eight games to start her WNBA career.