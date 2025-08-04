SI

MVP Favorite Napheesa Collier Sidelined for at Least Two Weeks With Injury

The Lynx received an unfortunate injury update regarding their star player.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier suffered a high ankle sprain.
Lynx star, and WNBA MVP hopeful, Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a right ankle sprain she suffered during Saturday's game vs. the Aces, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported.

Collier will miss a chunk of August, which is a pretty important stretch in the WNBA season as playoffs begin in mid-September. The Lynx currently lead the league with a 24–5 record.

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rolled her ankle during the third quarter of Saturday's 111–58 Lynx win. She was taken to the locker room after the injury for further evaluation.

If Collier were to return in exactly two weeks, then she will miss at least four games, two of which are against the Liberty for a rematch of last year's WNBA Finals. But, it's possible Collier will be out longer than the projected two weeks.

Through 26 games this season, Collier leads the Lynx with averages of 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She has been the heavy favorite to win the league's MVP award, though this injury will likely impact those odds.

