Cheryl Reeve Berates WNBA Officiating After Ejection: ‘F---ing Malpractice’
In a searing press conference, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve tore into WNBA officiating and called for leadership changes at the league level.
Reeve was ejected in the final minute of the Lynx’s 84–76 loss to the Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. Phoenix forward Alyssa Thomas and Minnesota star Napheesa Collier had collided when Thomas poked the ball loose for a steal. There was no call on the play, and Reeve stormed onto the court to confront the referees, with players and staff attempting to restrain her to no avail. Collier was injured and did not return. Her availability for Game 4 on Sunday is unclear with No. 1 seed Minnesota now trailing in the series 2–1.
In nearly two minutes of postgame remarks, Reeve blamed the referees for allowing the game to be played too physically.
“When you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights, and this is the look that our league wants for some reason… One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws,” Reeve said, referring to Collier, who did not make a trip to the line but scored 17 points. “She had five fouls. Shot zero free throws. Got her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture. And so this is what our league wants, O.K. But I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It’s bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight—for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is f---ing malpractice.”
The coach went on to say that Minnesota center Maria Kliundikova had gotten “f---ing cracked” on the glass, “and there’s no call,” and she finished by calling the refereeing “f---ing awful.” She did not take questions from reporters.
The quality of WNBA officiating has been a point of contention for years. But it has come under particular fire over the last two seasons, as viewership has grown around the league, putting a brighter spotlight on a longstanding issue. The 2024 Finals ended with a controversial foul call after a series full of uneven officiating—“This s--- was stolen from us,” Reeve told reporters after the Lynx fell to the Liberty last October—and the subject has only picked up steam throughout ’25. Coaches and players across the WNBA have repeatedly complained of inconsistency and of excessive physicality.
Officiating is overseen by several people in the league office. Sue Blauch is the head of WNBA referee performance and development, and Monty McCutchen is the NBA senior vice president and head of referee development and training, whose role also involves work for the WNBA. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert has additionally mentioned WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin in response to past questions about refereeing.
The officials in Phoenix on Friday were Isaac Barnett, Randy Richardson and Jenna Reneau. All have been in the league for multiple years and all refereed in last year’s Finals.
Reeve is the longest tenured coach in the WNBA. She has been at the helm of the Lynx since 2010 and has won four championships in Minnesota.