Marina Mabrey Requests Trade After Connecticut Sun's Offseason Moves
Marina Mabrey has requested a trade from the Connecticut Sun after the team's roster went through extreme turnover this offseason. The Sun hit the rebuild button by trading Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington, while DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones went elsewhere in free agency.
Mabrey's trade request was reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Mabrey arrived in Connecticut last season after she requested a trade from the Chicago Sky, hoping to join a contender. Now, she looks to do the same after Connecticut's core was broken up this offseason.
In 16 games with the Sun, she averaged 14.9 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from three-point range in a role mostly as the first player off the bench. Connecticut fell to the Minnesota Lynx in a win or go home Game 5 last season for a chance to play in the WNBA Finals against the eventual champion New York Liberty.
As one of the WNBA's best volume three-point shooters, the veteran guard will surely garner plenty of suitors on the trade market. She was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019 and was traded to the Dallas Wings after one season in L.A. She was traded to the Sky in 2023 after three years in Dallas, before she eventually landed in Connecticut after a season and a half in Chicago.
The Sun signed Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields recently, while also taking back Natasha Cloud and Jacy Sheldon in offseason trades. With Mabrey requesting a trade, the Sun will be a completely new team in 2025.