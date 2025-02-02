SI

Connecticut Sun Sign Former WNBA MVP, Reunite With Their Former No. 1 Pick

The Connecticut Sun signed Tina Charles, who they drafted No. 1 overall in 2010.

Atlanta Dream center Charles looks to drive past New York Liberty forward Stewart during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center.
Tina Charles, the WNBA's Most Valuable Player in 2012 and eight-time All-Star, signed a one-year deal with the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou was the first to report the deal, which reunites Charles and the Sun. Connecticut drafted Charles No. 1 overall in 2010 and she spent the first four seasons of her career with the team, including her MVP campaign in 2012. Charles also won the league's Rookie of the Year award with Connecticut after the 2010 season.

“Today marks an incredible moment in our team's history as we welcome back one of the greatest players to every grace the WNBA,” Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a statement following the deal. “Tina not only helped define the success of this franchise during her early years, but she also set the bar for excellence, both on and off the court.

"Her passion, leadership, and dedication to the game have left an incredible mark on our league, and we couldn't be more excited to have her return to the team where it all began. This is a full-circle moment that strengthens our foundation and inspires the next generation of players and fans alike. We are extremely excited for this next chapter of Connecticut Sun history with Tina back in a Sun uniform.”

The Sun hit the rebuild button this offseason as they traded their do-it-all star Alyssa Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury. DeWanna Bonner left Connecticut, too, signing with the Indiana Fever Sunday. Last season's Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington, was traded from Connecticut to the Dallas Wings Saturday.

Charles, 36, spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Dream, where she averaged 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Now, the WNBA's all-time rebounds leader returns to Connecticut, where her storied professional career all started.

