Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Retakes a WNBA Record Formerly Held By Caitlin Clark
Fever guard Caitlin Clark turned heads with a record-breaking 337-assist season in 2024—but real guard-play enthusiasts knew she was just keeping the seat warm for Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.
Thomas held the WNBA's single-season assists record before the '24 season with 316 in 2023, recorded 317 in '24, and has now given out 342 in 2025 after a 10-assist game against the Sun Saturday, retaking the record for her own.
Her performance in Phoenix's 87–84 loss raised her season average to 9.24 assists per game—the second-highest all-time behind Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot. Thomas was named to her sixth All-Star team this past season, and has finished in the top five of the MVP voting each of the last three years.
Clark, badly affected by injuries in '25, settled for 115 assists—about 8.8 per game. That would trail only Thomas if sustained over a full season.
The moral of the story: there's never been a better time to give out assists in the WNBA.