Fans Think Mercury Hinted at Diana Taurasi’s Retirement in Four-Word Social Media Post
Six-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi stated this past summer that she’s done playing for USA basketball. Could her WNBA career be coming to an end as well?
Taurasi, who turned 42 in June, has still been making a solid impact in Year 20 in the W, averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds since the Olympic break. The Mercury All-Star guard will go down in history as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer (for now) as well as one of the greatest women’s basketball players to step onto the court, with her eventual retirement paving the way for younger stars to take over the league.
Taurasi’s career longevity has been unparalleled, much like her lofty WNBA records. Yet the Mercury’s latest post on social media might suggest Taurasi is ready to hang up her shoes sooner rather than later.
In a post lobbying for fans to attend Phoenix’s final two regular season home games, the Mercury social team shared a video of Taurasi throughout the years and wrote in the caption, “If this is it.”
Fans immediately jumped to conclusions.
Taurasi, the No. 1 overall pick by the Mercury in the 2004 WNBA draft, became the first player in league history to score 10,000 career points in August 2023. If this is truly her final season, the three-time WNBA champion will look to go out with a bang with the playoff-bound Mercury this fall.