Mercury's Satou Sabally Explains Why She Won't Play in 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally won't play in the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend, she announced on her Instagram account Wednesday.
The now three-time All-Star has missed four straight games before the break as she deals with an ankle injury. She penned an emotional post on her Instagram story where she mentioned she has worked around the clock to rehab in hopes of returning to the court with the Mercury and playing in the All-Star Game.
"Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game," she wrote. "I'm disappointed, naturally, but I want to ensure I'm doing everything I can to be healthy after the break and give my organization and the X-Factor [the Mercury fans] everything I can as we compete to accomplish our team goals."
She joined the Mercury over the offseason in a blockbuster three-team deal with the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever. Through 18 games in her first season with Phoenix, she's averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Sabally noted she will still travel to Indianapolis for All-Star weekend to take part in the critical meeting between players, their union and league officials as they continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement prior to the current deal expiring after this season.