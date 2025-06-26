SI

Mercury Waive Megan McConnell, Sister of Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell

Basketball runs in the family.

Patrick Andres

Megan McConnell poses at the Mercury's media day.
Megan McConnell poses at the Mercury's media day. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Guard Megan McConnell's stint with the Phoenix Mercury was a brief one.

The Mercury are waiving McConnell after just one game, they announced Thursday morning. McConnell made just one three-pointer in that game, an 88–65 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 3.

A three-time All-Atlantic 10 contributor at Duquesne, McConnell may be best known as the sister of Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. T.J., one of the men's game's most respected sixth men, has spent 10 years in the NBA between the Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers.

That's not all—as her lengthy Wikipedia page outlines, her brother Matty was a four-year player at Robert Morris, while aunt Suzie McConnell Serio was a Women's Basketball Hall of Fame guard and coach in college and the WNBA. Yet another aunt, Kathy McConnell-Miller, was a conference women's coach of the year at Tulsa in 2000. An uncle, Tom McConnell, coached Saint Francis's men in Pennsylvania.

Megan is currently rehabbing a knee injury, but it does not seem like work will be hard to come by once she's ready to return. For there are McConnells everywhere in basketball for those with the eyes to see them.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA