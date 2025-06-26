Mercury Waive Megan McConnell, Sister of Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell
Guard Megan McConnell's stint with the Phoenix Mercury was a brief one.
The Mercury are waiving McConnell after just one game, they announced Thursday morning. McConnell made just one three-pointer in that game, an 88–65 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 3.
A three-time All-Atlantic 10 contributor at Duquesne, McConnell may be best known as the sister of Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. T.J., one of the men's game's most respected sixth men, has spent 10 years in the NBA between the Philadelphia 76ers and Pacers.
That's not all—as her lengthy Wikipedia page outlines, her brother Matty was a four-year player at Robert Morris, while aunt Suzie McConnell Serio was a Women's Basketball Hall of Fame guard and coach in college and the WNBA. Yet another aunt, Kathy McConnell-Miller, was a conference women's coach of the year at Tulsa in 2000. An uncle, Tom McConnell, coached Saint Francis's men in Pennsylvania.
Megan is currently rehabbing a knee injury, but it does not seem like work will be hard to come by once she's ready to return. For there are McConnells everywhere in basketball for those with the eyes to see them.