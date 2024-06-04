Monica McNutt Clarifies Tense Exchange with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's 'First Take'
ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt made waves on Monday when she engaged in an intense exchange on ESPN's First Take with colleague Stephen A. Smith.
Smith, who is the executive producer of the show, was discussing Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's cheap shot foul on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in last weekend's WNBA action, when the discourse turned to Smith's coverage of the WNBA on First Take over the years.
"Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women's sports more than First Take?" Smith asked.
"Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could've been doing this three years ago if you wanted to," McNutt fired back.
On Monday night, McNutt clarified her comments from earlier in the day on a podcast appearance with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on their show Nightcap.
"I think what I was frustrated by in our conversation earlier is that we can hold more than one truth, y'all," McNutt said. "The idea of some players being jealous, yes, that probably exists. But I think since Caitlin's made her debut, there's been a large and loud push that it's been Caitlin vs. the W."
"And that is unfair. To me, yeah, jealous? Sure. I mean, would you be jealous if someone got a $28 million shoe deal or whatever the deal is before you step foot in the pros? I just need us all to do a better job of holding room for multiple truths. Jordan as a rookie, LeBron as a rookie, [Wembanyama] as a rookie, when you look at guys who have gone on to be great, I'm sure they would say their rookie years were cakewalks."
Perhaps it's all water under the bridge between Smith and McNutt. McNutt is scheduled to join First Take on Tuesday morning to debate Smith once again in her usual seat as of Smith's rotating guests on the show.
Time will tell if Tuesday's show will make as many headlines as Monday's did.