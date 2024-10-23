SI

Mystics Fire Coach Eric Thibault and GM Mike Thibault

The Mystics have elected to move on from the father-son duo after a 14-26 season.

Mike McDaniel

Thibault went 33-47 in two seasons in Washington
Thibault went 33-47 in two seasons in Washington / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Mystics have fired coach Eric Thibault after two seasons as head coach, and have also parted ways with legendary WNBA coach-turned-general manager Mike Thibault in a major organizational shakeup, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Mike Thibault, who is the WNBA's all-time wins leader as a coach with 379 career victories, transitioned to the general manager role within the Mystics organization in 2022. Eric Thibault took over on the bench and went 33-47 in two seasons at the helm, which included a 14-26 mark in 2024.

"After extensive reflection and conversation, we have decided we are at a point in our competitive and evolutionary cycle to turn the team over to new leadership with a renewed vision to carve our path into the future of WNBA basketball, Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger said on Wednesday in a statement. "Coach Mike elevated the Mystics program to its proud status as a league leader in innovation, the standard-bearer in player care, and a model franchise. ...Coach Eric is a skilled coach and equally talented motivator. Our players are fortunate to have played for Eric these past two seasons, as will many other players in this league for decades ahead."

The Mystics finished 2024 well outside the playoff hunt, and will not have just over a 10% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft lottery next month. The Mystics are one of five current job openings in the W, joining the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/WNBA