Mystics Trade All-Star Guard Brittney Sykes to Storm

The deal will send Alysha Clark and future draft pick compensation back to Washington.

Mike McDaniel

The Washington Mystics have traded All-Star guard Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm.
The Washington Mystics have traded All-Star guard Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm, according to a report from ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The Storm will send the Mystics veteran forward Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for Sykes.

The addition of Sykes is sure to bolster Seattle's chances of making the playoffs and contending. The Storm entered Tuesday at 16–13 on the season, and adding the 31-year-old Sykes, who is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career, will help Seattle on both ends of the floor. Sykes, who is a four-time All-Defensive team selection, is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists on 37.9% shooting.

The 15.4 points per game mark is the second-highest scoring average of Sykes's nine-year career.

Mike McDaniel
