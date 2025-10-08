Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson Headline WNBA All-Defensive Teams
With Game 3 of the WNBA Finals set to tip Wednesday evening, the league has announced its All-Defensive teams—and both finalists are well-represented.
Center A'ja Wilson from the Aces is on the first team, making the fifth All-Defensive appearance of her career. The league's only-ever four-time MVP averaged 1.6 steals and a league-leading 2.3 blocks per game, along with 7.9 defensive rebounds.
Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was also a first-team selection, her seventh appearance on the All-Defensive team and her first after six selections with the Sun.
Rounding out the first team were Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (her fourth selection), Minnesota forward Alanna Smith (second selection) and Storm forward Gabby Williams (second selection).
The second team included Fever center and forward Aliyah Boston (first selection), Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (first selection), Dream guard Rhyne Howard (first selection), Seattle forward Ezi Magbegor (fourth selection) and Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (seventh selection).