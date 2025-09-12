Ex-WNBA MVP Welcomes Napheesa Collier to Historic Club
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx capped off a dominant run through the WNBA regular season with a win over the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night.
The win wasn’t essential for the Lynx, as they had already secured the No. 1 spot in the WNBA playoff bracket, but it did allow for Collier to join one of the most exclusive clubs in basketball.
Collier made 3 of 4 three-point attempts against Golden State, pushing her three-point percentage up to 40.3% on the year, securing her spot as the second player in WNBA history to join the 50/40/90 club. The list of players to go 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the foul line over the course of a season is just her, and Elena Delle Donne.
Delle Donne welcomed Collier to the club with a post on social media, suggesting they get some jackets made to honor the occasion.
While Collier would surely enjoy adding such a jacket to her closet, at the moment, she has a bigger prize on her mind.
After losing the WNBA Finals in five games to the Liberty last year, Collier and the Lynx have made it back to the postseason this year as the best team in the league. Collier has earned basically every honor her sport as to offer, except for two—a league MVP, and a championship.
Delle Donne, now retired, secured both an MVP and a championship with the Washington Mystics in her 50/40/90 season in 2019.
Now, Collier looks well on her way to to matching Delle Donne on those fronts too, as long as the Lynx can stay as sharp as they’ve looked through the regular season.