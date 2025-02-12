Napheesa Collier Leaves the Door Open for Caitlin Clark to Play in Unrivaled
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's Unrivaled league is off to an exciting start in its first season.
The three-on-three women's basketball league features WNBA stars, new rules to create a faster, free-flowing pace and even a one-on-one tournament that recently kicked off.
Before the league started, Unrivaled posted clues on who would be the next player added to their 36-person field. As star after star entered the fold, fans wondered whether they'd see Caitlin Clark's name appear for Unrivaled's inaugural season.
While Clark isn't competing in Unrivaled during this WNBA offseason, Collier hopes to see Clark join the party eventually.
"For Caitlin, I feel like it's just been such a whirlwind," Collier said in an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show. "Coming from college and all that came with that to being in her first WNBA season, it's just a lot to handle. And there's no break, especially for the rookies. They play for like 18 months straight or something crazy like that just going from both seasons. So I know she really needed that little mental break from basketball for a little bit.
"But all [Unrivaled] can do is show her what we have and I think what we have here is really special. And of course we're always going to have a spot for her and hopefully we can make it work in the future."
While Clark will watch Unrivaled's first season from the sidelines, there's an open door for her to hit the court in years to come.