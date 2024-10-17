WNBA Star Thinks Caitlin Clark Should Be Among World's Highest-Paid Players
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier—having been among the WNBA's top players for the duration of the 2020s—knows star power when she sees it.
Per Collier, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark—who she joined on Wednesday on the All-WNBA first team—has it in spades.
In a Thursday morning appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back, Collier insisted that Clark should be one of the highest-paid basketball players in the world.
"It's just so crazy because the growth that Caitlin has brought to the game—the sheer amount of money that she's making these teams, people are having to move their venues for when she comes to play," Collier said. "And she's getting paid like $75,000 a year... she should be one of the (top-paid) players in the world just for the sheer numbers she's bringing."
Collier was on the show to promote Unrivaled, a three-on-three offseason basketball league she cofounded with New York Liberty forward (and current WNBA Finals opponent) Breanna Stewart.
Clark has stated that she will not play any offseason basketball, having seen her final year at Iowa lead almost directly into her rookie year with the Fever.