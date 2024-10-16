SI

A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Headline 2024 All-WNBA Teams

Karl Rasmussen

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the New York Liberty.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the New York Liberty. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The 2024 All-WNBA teams were officially announced on Wednesday, with some of the league's biggest stars earning some much-deserved recognition after stellar seasons.

Among the first-time All-WNBA selectees include prized Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who was included on the first team after her historic rookie campaign, as well as Kahleah Cooper, who made the second team during her first season with the Phoenix Mercury.

Three players earned their seventh All-WNBA selection, including New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings.

Here's a look at the full first and second teams.

2024 All-WNBA First Team

PLAYER

NO. OF ALL-WNBA SELECTIONS

TEAM

Napheesa Collier

3

Minnesota Lynx

A'ja Wilson

5

Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart

7

New York Liberty

Caitlin Clark

1

Indiana Fever

Alyssa Thomas

3

Connecticut Sun

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Collier enjoyed a sensational season in 2024, during which she averaged 20.4 points, a career-high 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while leading the Lynx to a WNBA Finals appearance.

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A mainstay on the All-WNBA squads, Wilson made history in 2024 and was duly rewarded for it. The Aces star made her fifth consecutive All-WNBA team, landing on the first team for the third year in a row after averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, all of which were career bests.

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Stewart made her fifth straight All-WNBA team and the seventh of her career. She, alongside fellow All-WNBAers in Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, have led the Liberty to the Finals for the second consecutive season. Stewart averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Clark quickly adapted to the next level after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft. She led the Fever to their first playoff appearance in the better part of a decade while putting up impressive numbers for a rookie, including a league-best 8.4 assists per game. She scored 19.2 points per game and made 3.1 threes per contest, showcasing her offensive prowess in her first year.

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Thomas is quickly becoming one of the league's best all-around players, and that was on display again in 2024. Not necessarily the most dominant scorer, Thomas posted season averages of 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists, serving as a nightly threat to record a triple double.

2024 All-WNBA Second Team

PLAYER

NO. OF ALL-WNBA SELECTIONS

TEAM

Sabrina Ionescu

3

New York Liberty

Kahleah Cooper

1

Phoenix Mercury

Nneka Ogwumike

7

Seattle Storm

Arike Ogunbowale

7

Dallas Wings

Jonquel Jones

5

New York Liberty

The second team had some major stars, too, including Ionescu and Jones, who are looking to win the Liberty's first-ever championship in addition to their individual accolades.

It was a historic season across the WNBA, and these 10 deserving stars proved they're a step above the rest with their performances throughout the 40-game campaign.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

