A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Headline 2024 All-WNBA Teams
The 2024 All-WNBA teams were officially announced on Wednesday, with some of the league's biggest stars earning some much-deserved recognition after stellar seasons.
Among the first-time All-WNBA selectees include prized Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who was included on the first team after her historic rookie campaign, as well as Kahleah Cooper, who made the second team during her first season with the Phoenix Mercury.
Three players earned their seventh All-WNBA selection, including New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings.
Here's a look at the full first and second teams.
2024 All-WNBA First Team
PLAYER
NO. OF ALL-WNBA SELECTIONS
TEAM
Napheesa Collier
3
Minnesota Lynx
A'ja Wilson
5
Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart
7
New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark
1
Indiana Fever
Alyssa Thomas
3
Connecticut Sun
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
Collier enjoyed a sensational season in 2024, during which she averaged 20.4 points, a career-high 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while leading the Lynx to a WNBA Finals appearance.
A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
A mainstay on the All-WNBA squads, Wilson made history in 2024 and was duly rewarded for it. The Aces star made her fifth consecutive All-WNBA team, landing on the first team for the third year in a row after averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, all of which were career bests.
Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
Stewart made her fifth straight All-WNBA team and the seventh of her career. She, alongside fellow All-WNBAers in Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, have led the Liberty to the Finals for the second consecutive season. Stewart averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Clark quickly adapted to the next level after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft. She led the Fever to their first playoff appearance in the better part of a decade while putting up impressive numbers for a rookie, including a league-best 8.4 assists per game. She scored 19.2 points per game and made 3.1 threes per contest, showcasing her offensive prowess in her first year.
Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
Thomas is quickly becoming one of the league's best all-around players, and that was on display again in 2024. Not necessarily the most dominant scorer, Thomas posted season averages of 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists, serving as a nightly threat to record a triple double.
2024 All-WNBA Second Team
PLAYER
NO. OF ALL-WNBA SELECTIONS
TEAM
Sabrina Ionescu
3
New York Liberty
Kahleah Cooper
1
Phoenix Mercury
Nneka Ogwumike
7
Seattle Storm
Arike Ogunbowale
7
Dallas Wings
Jonquel Jones
5
New York Liberty
The second team had some major stars, too, including Ionescu and Jones, who are looking to win the Liberty's first-ever championship in addition to their individual accolades.
It was a historic season across the WNBA, and these 10 deserving stars proved they're a step above the rest with their performances throughout the 40-game campaign.